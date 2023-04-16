Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in NIO were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NIO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

