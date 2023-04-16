Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $207.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $276.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile



Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

