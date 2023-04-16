NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $318,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

