NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.