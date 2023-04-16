NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 609 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $829.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

