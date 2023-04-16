NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

LLY stock opened at $374.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

