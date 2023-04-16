NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $318.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.05 and a 200-day moving average of $287.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

