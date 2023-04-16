NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 580 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.