Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 0.5 %

NWPX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.87. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.69 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

