NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) versus Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Head to Head Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$53.34 million ($0.16) -38.88 Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.79 $24.58 million $0.11 17.64

Risk & Volatility

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 46.91%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -146.22% -32.95% Copper Mountain Mining 9.14% -10.38% -4.65%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

