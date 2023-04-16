Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $71.14.

Novozymes A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5898 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

