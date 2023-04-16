NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,390. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.24. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

