Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

