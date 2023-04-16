Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Omeros worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMER. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Omeros by 806.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 181,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Stock Performance

Omeros stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Stories

