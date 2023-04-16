Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMERGet Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Omeros worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMER. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Omeros by 806.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 181,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Stock Performance

Omeros stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

