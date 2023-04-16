Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.77.

ONCT stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

