Oppenheimer Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $64.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.59.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

