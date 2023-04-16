Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of ORLA opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orla Mining by 47.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Orla Mining by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,111 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $3,589,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

