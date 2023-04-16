Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Orla Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ORLA opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
