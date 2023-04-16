Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXLCN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.