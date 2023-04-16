Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 22.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 497,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

