Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

