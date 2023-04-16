Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $344.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $344.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.08.

Shares of PH stock opened at $319.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.07. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

