PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.
PAVM stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. 566,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,100. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
PAVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.
