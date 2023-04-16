PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVM stock remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. 566,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,100. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PAVmed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

PAVmed Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

