PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.