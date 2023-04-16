PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in PayPal by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 993,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PYPL opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

