Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $14.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.