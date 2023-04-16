Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.
