Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.