Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.