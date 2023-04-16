PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to $5.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.60 to $5.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE PHX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 127,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

