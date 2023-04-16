PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXSGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 1,201.1% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 128,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,981. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

