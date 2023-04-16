PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 1,201.1% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PAXS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 128,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,981. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.