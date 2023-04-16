Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.18.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.6 %

DV stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 0.83. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,409.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,701,570 shares of company stock valued at $760,613,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

