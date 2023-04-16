Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

PSNY stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

