Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.8 %
PSNY stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.36.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
