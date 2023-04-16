Pollux Coin (POX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.92 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $443,668.59 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.66124782 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $442,303.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

