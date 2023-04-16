Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $7.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 184,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 474,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,999,944.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,596,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 291,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

