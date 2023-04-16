Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $364.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

