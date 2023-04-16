Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

BK stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

