Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

