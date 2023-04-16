Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,256.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

