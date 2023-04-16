Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,889 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,244,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 108,969 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,289,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

