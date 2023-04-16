Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of PRI opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.28. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

