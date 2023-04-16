Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 879,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Primoris Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

