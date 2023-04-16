Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the March 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

