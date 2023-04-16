Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $95.00 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Prom has a total market cap of $95.00 million and $3.28 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00017164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15361514 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,471,143.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

