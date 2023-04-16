Prometeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $927,354.48 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $100.02 million and $927,354.48 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00017136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars.

