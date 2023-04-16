Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 887.4% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,098,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,647,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,399,796. The firm has a market cap of $529,173.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

About Propanc Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.