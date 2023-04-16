Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 887.4% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,098,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,647,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,399,796. The firm has a market cap of $529,173.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Propanc Biopharma
