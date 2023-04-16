ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,870,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,043,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 141,603,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,123,359. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

