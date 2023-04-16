Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

MDP opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71. The firm has a market cap of C$30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.70. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.60.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

