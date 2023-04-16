Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

HLI stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.