Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lowered by Analyst

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SkyWest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for SkyWest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SkyWest’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

SKYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

SKYW stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

