Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $358.84 million and $57.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00011305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.11 or 0.06990809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00065733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,618,366 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.